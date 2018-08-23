Activities at the Obion County Fair will get underway early Thursday morning, with the “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” starting at 7:30.

The guest speakers for the event will be Congressman David Kustoff, with Representative Andy Holt also offering comments.

The breakfast will also include the honoring of a Century Farm in Obion County.

Today is Day 4 of the Fair, and is recognized as “Senior Citizens Day”.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Junior Swine Show will be held in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, followed by the opening of the Midway carnival at 6:00.

At 7:00 tonight, the ranch rodeo will be held at the Outdoor Arena, with the Youth Musical starting at 8:00 at the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

The day will end with the drawing for $1,000 on the Main Stage.

Admission to the Obion County Fair is $12.00, which includes all rides on the midway.

