Thursday Civil Rights Conference speaker rescheduled for Feb. 22

Teresa Mallory, Thursday’s speaker scheduled for UT Martin’s Civil Rights Conference, has been rescheduled for February 22 at 6:00 in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium.

Mallory’s presentation, “Intersections of Trauma, Mental Health, and Addiction in the Black Community,” was rescheduled because of the week’s inclement weather.

The 23rd annual conference will feature several events and speakers throughout February.

The conference theme is “Who Will Stand in the Gap? – A Clarion Call for Justice Seekers.”

For more information about the Civil Rights Conference, visit utm.edu/civilrights.