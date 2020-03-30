Thursday is the deadline for candidates to file for the August and November elections.

Most of the interest is focused on the 76th District State Representative seat being vacated by Andy Holt, who announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election.

Three candidates have already filed to run for that seat in the August Republican Primary: Dennis Doster and David Hawks, from Weakley County, and Keith Priestley, of Carroll County, while Tandy Darby, Larry Gallimore, and Ronald Huestis, all of Weakley County, have picked up petitions, but have not yet filed.

John McMahan, of Obion County, has also picked up a petition for the August Republican Primary, but has not yet filed in Weakley County.

Meanwhile, Jean Little, of Weakley County, has picked up a petition to run for 76th District State Representative in the August Democratic Primary, while Jeff Washburn and Rachel Whites, both of Weakley County, have picked up petitions to run for the seat as Independents in the November General Election.

For the 24th District State Senate seat, incumbent John Stevens, of Carroll County, has filed to run in the August Republican Primary, along with Casey Hood, of Obion County, while Gibson County’s Yahweh Yahweh has filed to run as an Independent for the State Senate seat in November.

Meanwhile, Samual Tharpe, of Henry County, has picked up a petition, but has not yet filed to run for the State Senate seat in the August Democratic Primary.

In the Weakley County General Election, Seth Coleman has picked up a petition and Steven Totty has filed for the unexpired term of District 5 Weakley County Commissioner, while Beth VanCleave and Whitney Stover will run for the unexpired term of District 7 Weakley County Commissioner.

David Tuck is running unopposed for re-election for Assessor of Property.

For Weakley County School Board, Gath Meeks has filed for District 1, Jeff Floyd for District 3, Kim Longacre for District 5, Steven Sims for District 7, and Josh Moore for District 9.

Steven Todd will run unopposed for District 1 Constable.

The deadline to file for the August and November elections is Thursday at noon at the Weakley County Election Office.