Thursday is the last day for garbage pickup by Republic Service in Dresden.

The City of Dresden has announced that all garbage cans with Republic Service or Barker Brothers on them inclusive of the recycling cans, should be placed at the side of the road for pick-up by Republic after the cans are emptied.

The city has been informed that a truck will follow the collection truck to pick up the empty cans.

Dresden residents are asked not to place the new Red River cans at the roadside prior to the first pick up date on Thursday, July 4.

If you are a resident of Dresden and have not received a new Red River can, please contact Dresden City Hall.

Commercial accounts with dumpsters will have new Red River dumpsters delivered in the next few days.

Republic will begin the process of picking up their dumpsters around June 30.