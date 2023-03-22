Thursday Schedule Released for Final Flight Baseball Classic in Union City

The Final Flight Baseball Classic will get underway Thursday, following weather forced cancellation of games today.

The Classic will also be played at three locations on Thursday.

At Elam Stadium at 4:30, Union City will play Lexington, followed at 6:45 with Lexington facing University School of Jackson.

At Thompson Field at 4:30, Huntingdon will play University School of Jackson, followed at 6:45 with Huntingdon taking on Lake County.

And in games at Obion County Central High School, Obion County will play Gibson County at 5:00, followed by Obion County facing Graves County at 7:15.

Eight teams are participating in the event, with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.