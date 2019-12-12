High School Basketball
Lake County @ Obion Central, airtime 5:40 on KYTN
Peabody @ West Carroll
Middle School Basketball
The Weakley County Tournament Championship games tonight feature the Martin Middle and Dresden Middle girls tipping off at 6:00, followed the Martin Middle and Dresden Middle boys. Both games are being played at Dresden Middle School.
In other games…
Three Oaks @ Union City
Fulton City @ Fulton County
South Fulton @ Hickman County
Ridgemont @ Black Oak
Lake County @ Northview
Hillcrest @ Lake Road
Trenton Rosenwald @ Milan
Women’s College Basketball
Oakland City @ Bethel
Christian Brothers @ Union
Tennessee State @ Arizona
Men’s College Basketball
Christian Brothers @ Union
Austin Peay @ West Virginia
NFL
New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Buffalo Sabres