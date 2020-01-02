College Basketball (double-headers)
UT Martin @ Murray State, airtime 4:30, game time 5:00 on WCMT
Tennessee Tech @ Eastern Kentucky
JSU @ Morehead State
SIUE @ Belmont
Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State
SEMO @ Austin Peay
Women’s College Basketball
Missouri @ (22) Tennessee Lady Vols
Wichita State @ (1) Connecticut
Virginia Tech @ (9) NC State
(24) Miami FL @ Georgia Tech
(7) Louisville @ Clemson
Old Dominion @ Middle Tennessee
(13) Kentucky @ (4) South Carolina
(8) Florida State @ Syracuse
Florida @ (15) Mississippi State
Auburn @ Vanderbilt
(11) Texas A&M @ (20) Arkansas
(17) Gonzaga @ BYU
Men’s College Basketball
Middle Tennessee @ Old Dominion
Lipscomb @ Stetson
Illinois @ (14) Michigan State
(18) Dayton @ La Salle
(6) Oregon @ Colorado
UCLA @ (21) Washington
(1) Gonzaga @ Portland
College Football
Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs. (21) Cincinnati (2pm)
Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee, airtime 4:30, kickoff 6:00 on Star 95.1