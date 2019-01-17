Tonight, in high school basketball:
- Carroll Academy @ Margolin Hebrew Academy
- Scotts Hill @ Clifton
In OVC college basketball tonight:
- UT Martin @ Eastern Kentucky (doubleheader, 3:55 airtime on WCMT)
- Belmont @ JSU (dh)
- Austin Peay @ SIUE (dh)
In men’s college basketball tonight:
- TSU @ Tennessee Tech
- SEMO @ Morehead State
- Murray State @ Eastern Illinois
- UTSA @ Middle Tennessee
- (6) Michigan State @ Nebraska
- Mercer @ Chattanooga
- LMU @ (5) Gonzaga
Top 25 women’s college basketball tonight:
- (9) Maryland @ (17) Michigan State
- (12) Syracuse @ Pittsburgh
- (15) South Carolina @ (7) Mississippi State
- Virginia @ (4) Louisville
- (16) Kentucky @ LSU
- (23) Minnesota @ Wisconsin
- Middle Tennessee @ UTSA
- Auburn @ Vanderbilt
- Michigan @ (22) Iowa
- (13) Gonzaga @ BYU
- (20) Tennessee Lady Vols @ Alabama
And on the ice in the NHL:
- Winnipeg Jets @ Nashville Predators