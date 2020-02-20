Weakley County’s early voting numbers from Thursday more than doubled Wednesday’s numbers.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 155 early votes were cast Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s 74 early votes.

Thus far, 788 early votes have been cast for the March 3rd primaries.

Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Office in Dresden are Friday, Monday, and Tuesday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting hours at the Martin City Masonic Lodge early voting satellite location in Martin are Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting ends Tuesday.