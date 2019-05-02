The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival moves into Thursday with four events scheduled for the day.

The Community Health Fair at the Weakley County Courthouse is today from 9:00 until noon as local health care providers will be giving free health screenings and resource information.

The 27th Annual Dresden Rotary Club Iris Festival Golf Tournament is today at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon. Proceeds from today’s tournament will help feed over 300 children through the Weakley County Backpack Program.

This afternoon’s Fairy Tale Feast for children is from 4:00 until 5:30 at Dresden Elementary School cafeteria. Admission is free and refreshments are provided.

And you can check out the latest fashions from Northwest Tennessee at tonight’s super-special Fashion Show at the Dresden High School Little Theater. Shop with local vendors featured in the fashion show at 6:30, with the Fashion Show starting at 7:00. Advance tickets are $8 at Southern Grace and Dresden City Hall or $10 at the door.

The Tennessee Iris Festival continues through Saturday.