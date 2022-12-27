Thursday’s Skyhawk basketball double-header moved to North Little Rock

The OVC opener for the UT Martin women’s and men’s basketball teams is being moved as the Skyhawks will now take on Little Rock at Simmons Bank in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tipoff times for Thursday remain at 5:00 for the women’s game and 7:30 for the men’s game.

​Extreme winter weather caused unplayable court conditions at the Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock’s home facility.

The decision was made to move the games eight miles northeast to Simmons Bank Arena, an 18,000-seat venue that opened in 1999.

​Chris Brinkley will call the action beginning at 4:30 on WCMT.