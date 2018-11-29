West Tennessee is sending four teams to the TSSAA State Championship games this weekend, and two of those teams will be playing today.

First, (13-1) Peabody will take on (11-3) Trousdale County this morning at 11:00 in Cookeville. Peabody Quarterback Cooper Baugus has thrown for about 1,200 yards, rushed for another 961, and has 33 total touchdowns on the year.

Peabody’s defense has forced 32 turnovers and has 9 shut outs in their 14 games this season. Peabody will have to slow down Trousdale County’s Dyson Satterfield who has had a great season, rushing for almost 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The second game of the day will see (10-4) Haywood face off against (14-0) Greenville, who is on a 29-game win streak. Greenville is averaging an outstanding 50.6 points per game, behind the arm of their 2-time Mr. Football Award Winning quarterback Cade Ballard.

Kickoff for Greeneville and Haywood is set for this afternoon at 3:00 at Tucker Field on the campus of Tennessee Tech.

