Thursday’s UT Martin WBB game against Lindenwood canceled

Thursday’s UT Martin women’s basketball game against OVC foe Lindenwood has been canceled due to Lindenwood not having enough available players. The game will not be made up.

Per conference policy, for purposes of the league standings and tiebreakers, the games will count as a forfeit.

Lindenwood will receive two losses, while UT Martin and Tennessee State will be credited with victories in the league standings.

Per NCAA policy, for the purposes of record keeping (team overall record, coach record, statistics, etc.) the game is considered a no-contest.

With the cancelation, Thursday’s men’s basketball matchup between UT Martin and Lindenwood on Thursday night will be played at 6:00 in the Elam Center. Airtime is at 5:30 on WCMT.