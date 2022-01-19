January 19, 2022
Thursday’s UT Martin WBB home game against Austin Peay postponed; rescheduled for Feb. 14

The UT Martin women’s basketball game Thursday against Austin Peay is being postponed in accordance with NCAA and OVC COVID-19 protocols.

The game will be moved to the first available Monday makeup window. The two teams will now square off on Monday, Feb. 14 in the Elam Center at 6:00.

With the postponement, Thursday night’s scheduled men’s basketball game against Austin Peay has been moved up from an 8:00 start to 6:00 in the Elam Center. Airtime will be 5:30 on WCMT.

