Advance tickets for the Dresden Lions’ first-round playoff game against Eagleville will be available Friday from 9:00 until 1:00.

Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $10 cash or through GoFan for $8 (plus fees.)

No regular season passes can be used for the game. Only TSSAA and TACA passes will be accepted.

Dresden will host Eagleville at 7:00 with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.