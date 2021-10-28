Ticket Information for Union City at Huntingdon Football Game

Tickets for Friday night’s Union City at Huntingdon football game can be purchased either online or at the gate.

Those choosing the online option can go to gofan.com/app/events.

Admission will be $6 for the game, which will determine the second and third seeds from Region 7-2A in the upcoming playoffs.

Friday night’s game will be played on the turf of Paul Ward Stadium, with broadcast starting at 6:30 on the “Home of Union City Football”, 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

The winner of the season finale will host a first round playoff game, while the loser will travel to Memphis for their opening game.