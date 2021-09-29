Ticket Information for Westview at Union City Football

In anticipation of a large crowd at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night, Union City school officials have released information concerning tickets.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said tickets to the Westview at Union City football game can be purchased at the gate.

No tickets will be sold in an online platform.

The regional match-up will kickoff at 7:00 in Union City.

Broadcast of the game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, the Home of Golden Tornadoes football, and on Mix 101.3 WCMT.