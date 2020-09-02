The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, of Kentucky State Police, has announced a three-week statewide enforcement targeting aggressive driving behaviors.

The Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Campaign, or TACT, targets drivers who exhibit dangerous driving behaviors.

Aggressive driving is defined as any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety.

During the campaign, officers will be looking for violations that include improper lanes changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.

In 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways, which resulted in 88 deaths.