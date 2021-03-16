Tickets sold out for UTM Spring College Rodeo

It took less than 24 hours for tickets to sell out for this year’s UT Martin Spring College Rodeo.

Tickets went on sale Monday night at 6:00 and were sold out by Tuesday morning.

Because of high demand, fans were encouraged to buy tickets early as attendance is operating on a third capacity for all three nights.

This year’s rodeo will be Thursday, April 15 through Saturday, April 17 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

For fans who didn’t get tickets for the rodeo, there’s an online streaming option (performance or slack), which is available for $10 dollars per night. The streaming link is available at utmsports.com/rodeotickets.

Kevin Bartholomew and David Brewer will also call all three nights of rodeo action on STAR 95.1.

Annually considered one of the biggest events on campus, UT Martin has received “Rodeo of the Year” honors by the Ozark Region in 13 out of the last 14 years.