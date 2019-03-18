Just moments after the Obion County Commission voted to not renew Dr. Chris Gooch to the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Board, interim-Airport Manager Tim Smith resigned his position.

Following an 11-to-8 vote, to not give board chairman Gooch another term, Smith told Thunderbolt News that he submitted his letter of retirement to the the airport board.

In his letter, Smith said in his 35 years of professional service, he had never worked for a better board.

Smith applauded the members for their commitment of time, service and dedication, saying “he only wished that others could have personally witnessed what he had during his time at Everett-Stewart”.

In the letter Smith said he felt “defeated, like the bad guys won.”

He ended his resignation letter by saying “enough is enough” adding that his termination was effective immediately.

Smith was appointed the airport interim in October of 2018.