Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins will be featured on this week’s community affairs program :30 Minutes.

Portions of Watkins final interview with the Obion County School Board will be featured on the program.

He speaks of his plans and goals of leading the school system.

Tune in Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 “The Quake” and at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN.