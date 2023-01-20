Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display

Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado.

Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO)

Ms. Wildes said the almost 100 year old box of contents was a surprise find.(AUDIO)

Following tonight’s special viewing by members of the Dresden First United Methodist Church, the public will be able to view the items until May 21st.