The Department for Public Health is encouraging Kentucky residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Health officials say flu season begins on Sunday and runs through mid-May.

Already, 154 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in regions across the state, have been reported since August 4th.

Dr. Angela Dearinger, the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said vaccinations are the best tool to prevent the flu.

Dr. Dearinger said it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective, so it was important to get the flu shot as soon as possible.