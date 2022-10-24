‘Tip Off at Elam’ glow event set for Tuesday night

The 2022-23 UT Martin basketball squads will be on full display Tuesday night during “Tip Off at Elam.”

The free event is Tuesday night at 7:00 at the Elam Center and sponsored by Leaders Credit Union, the UT Martin Student Government Association, and Flight Crew.

Free t-shirts will be provided for UT Martin students, who are eligible to win scholarship money, AirPods, gift cards, and many more prizes. Both the Skyhawk women’s and men’s team will take part in a three-point contest while all fans can participate in a meet-and-greet autograph session at the conclusion of the event.

Anticipation is high for both UT Martin programs in 2022-23.

The Skyhawk women’s squad returns four starters and was voted second in the OVC preseason poll, as head coach Kevin McMillan boasts three of the league’s 12 members on the Preseason All-OVC team (Paige Pipkin, Shae Littleford, Seygan Robins). The UT Martin women’s team opens the season at home against Troy on November 10.

On the men’s side, Skyhawk head coach Ryan Ridder returns three starters and was ranked third in the league’s predicted order of finish, additionally producing Preseason OVC Player of the Year KJ Simon plus Preseason All-OVC guard Parker Stewart. The UT Martin men’s squad starts the 2022-23 campaign on November 7 at Pitt and will hold its home opener against Champion Christian on November 12.

Season ticket packages are now available for purchase.

A reserved chairback seat is available for $145 or at the discounted rate of $85 for UT Martin faculty and staff.

A business and industry season pass (six seats) is on sale for $600.

Season tickets can be purchased by contacting the Skyhawk Ticket Office (731-881-7207, [email protected]) or registering online at this link: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21608_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=863&SINGLESTORE=true.

