February 3, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Tip-Off Changes for…

Tip-Off Changes for the UT-Martin and Murray State Basketball Games

Tip-Off Changes for the UT-Martin and Murray State Basketball Games

Due to weather conditions, tip-off times for today’s UT-Martin and Murray State basketball games have been changed.

Due to weather conditions, time changes have been announced for the UT-Martin and Murray State double-header basketball games.

The women Skyhawks will now tip-off at 2:00 against Southeast Missouri State at the Elam Center, with the men’s game to follow.

Broadcast of the Skyhawks and Redhawks games will begin at 1:30 on WCMT.

Murray State’s Lady Racers will tip-off one hour earlier at Austin Peay, with game time now set for 4:00.

The Racers and Governors men’s game is set for 6:30.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology