Tip-Off Changes for the UT-Martin and Murray State Basketball Games

Due to weather conditions, time changes have been announced for the UT-Martin and Murray State double-header basketball games.

The women Skyhawks will now tip-off at 2:00 against Southeast Missouri State at the Elam Center, with the men’s game to follow.

Broadcast of the Skyhawks and Redhawks games will begin at 1:30 on WCMT.

Murray State’s Lady Racers will tip-off one hour earlier at Austin Peay, with game time now set for 4:00.

The Racers and Governors men’s game is set for 6:30.