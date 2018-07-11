A Tipton County investigator has been arrested by the TBI on drug charges.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 40-year-old Brent Chunn, an investigator for the Public Defender’s Office for the 25th District Judicial, was arrested Wednesday on 28 counts of simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Niland says from January 2017 through January 2018, Chunn had been involved in purchasing marijuana from an individual known by law enforcement to be involved in the sale of illicit drugs.

Chunn was booked into the Tipton County Jail on a $10,000 dollar bond.

