A Tipton County man is facing drug and other charges after a traffic stop in Dresden revealed a felony amount of marijuana.

36-year-old Terry Wilson, Jr., of Atoka, was stopped for speeding after being clocked doing 62 in a 30-miles-per-hour zone.

After Wilson told Dresden Patrolman Thomas Travis that there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, Travis retrieved K9 Kuzara from his patrol unit for and open air sniff around the vehicle.

After Kuzara alerted to the trunk and passenger door area, Wilson changed his story and told Patrolman Travis there was more than a felony amount of marijuana in the trunk.

A search revealed a black plastic bag of marijuana in the trunk, and numerous plastic bags of marijuana inside a lunch box in the front passenger’s seat, as well as, marijuana with a Rillo packet and a cellophane wrapper.

Wilson is charged with Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana with Intent, Tampering with Evidence, and Speeding.

Wilson appears today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.