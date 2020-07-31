A Tipton County man is facing over three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 32-year-old Danny Muex was sentenced earlier this week in Memphis federal court to 40 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

There’s no parole in the federal prison system.

According to Dunavant, Muex was arrested in February 2019 near Covington as part of “Operation Crime Driver,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement anti-violence initiative, targeting offenders wanted on arrest warrants for violent criminal offenses in Tipton County.

During the traffic stop, authorities found a loaded Bersa .380 caliber firearm, which Muex had tried to hide by tossing it underneath a patrol vehicle. Officers also found a straw with a white residue which tested positive for cocaine, along with a box containing 38 rounds of .380 ammunition, one round of 300 blackout ammunition, $186 dollars in cash, five cell phones, and a digital scale.

At the time of his arrest, Muex was on probation from a Florida felony conviction for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.