The two inmates who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex/Minimum Security Annex in Tiptonville Friday have been arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida and are now in police custody.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown, of Putnam County, and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen, of Weakley County, were taken into custody Sunday night by the Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other local and federal law enforcement agencies, three days after leaving the facility in Tiptonville.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County. His sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County. His sentence was set to expire in 2023.

Brown and Osteen are suspected of kidnapping a Fulton County, Kentucky Highway Department employee and stealing his truck. Both men are also being investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly tying up a man in his residence and stealing his pickup truck.

Tracer says the TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct will be working with other agencies to investigate the incident and bring additional charges, where appropriate. The inmates will be returned to TDOC custody and housed at an appropriate facility.

Tracer says the TDOC would like to thank the THP, US Marshals Service, TBI, FBI, TWRA, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Martin Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff”s Office for working around the clock in the search for the inmates.