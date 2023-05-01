Tiptonville Man Arrested After Leading Officers on Motorcycle Pursuit in Western Kentucky

A Tiptonville man was arrested following a motorcycle pursuit in Western Kentucky.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said 49 year old Donald R. Simmons Jr. was charged with eight counts of first degree wanton endangerment, aggravated circumstances driving under the influence, evading police and other charges.

The charges stem from Kentucky State Police Post 1 receiving multiple 911 calls concerning a motorcycle traveling in the wrong lane on I-69 in Graves County.

Reports said deputies located the motorcycle operated by Simmons, which was traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of travel.

Once entering Marshall County, reports said Simmons made a U-turn, then began traveling in the correct direction with deputies and Kentucky State Police in pursuit.

He was eventually taken into custody near the 30-mile marker, after his motorcycle ran out of fuel.