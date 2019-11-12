A Tiptonville man was arrested on multiple charges, after being seen shoplifting at the Fulton Wal-Mart store.

Police reports said 45 year old Daniel Wilbanks was observed opening merchandise and concealing the items while using a handicap cart.

Police approached Wilbanks and issued him his Miranda Rights, and observed a bag hidden in his coat.

When opening the bag, officers discovered multiple fishing lures, in which Wilbanks admitted to taking without paying.

Police also discovered a flashlight and assorted prescription pills in a bottle.

Inside of Wilbanks vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia and a passenger who was unconsious.

Medical personnel were called to the scene for the passenger, while Wilbanks was arrested on charges of shoplifting under $500, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.