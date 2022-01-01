Tiptonville man charged with murder and attempted murder

A Tiptonville man is facing multiple charges in connection with the December 21st murder of a Tiptonville businessman and attempted murder of his wife.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 49-year-old Willie L. Gates was arrested in Memphis Friday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

The charges stem from a double shooting at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street, in which 57-year-old Jerry Yates was fatally shot and his wife seriously wounded.

McAlister says on Thursday, warrants were issued charging Gates with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Especially Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Along with the Tiptonville Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and arrest.