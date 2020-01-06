Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee’s defense hindered Tom Brady and New England with a 20-13 wild-card victory Saturday night.

New England found the scoreboard first with a field goal early in the first quarter, but Tennessee found an answer with Ryan Tannehill dropping back under pressure to find tight end Anthony Firkser.

After their first touchdown, New England was able to put together a nice drive late in the first half to find themselves first-and-goal from inside the two yard line, but the Titans defense held the Patriots to a field goal.

With about a minute remaining, Tennessee was able to drive down the field and punch it in with Derrick Henry from one-yard out.

The Titans were now up 14-13 at the half, and that lead would remain consistent throughout most of the second half.

With 25 seconds to go, Titans punter Brett Kern pinned Tom Brady and the Patriots inside the one-yard line. On the first play, Brady dropped back and had his pass deflected into the air, only to be picked off by Tennessee safety Logan Ryan.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished 8-for-15 passing for 72 yards, one touchdwon, and one interception.

Six-time champ Brady’s contract is now up and the 42-year-old quarterback could well be headed elsewhere, including retirement.

For the Titans, Tennessee is headed to Baltimore for a divisional playoff game. Kickoff from Baltimore is set for 7:15 Saturday night, with the Titans Countdown beginning at 6:00 on 105.7 WQAK The Quake.