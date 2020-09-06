The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract.

The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday. But ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling.

The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

He had his best season in 2017 with Titans coach Mike Vrabel as his defensive coordinator in Houston.