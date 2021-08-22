Titans Coach Vrabel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head football coach Mike Vrabel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vrabel announced on Sunday that he woke up with a sore throat and earache, and was tested twice, with each revealing a positive virus result.

The positive test came just hours after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-2, in their second preseason game.

During a video press conference on Sunday, Vrabel said he will need two negative tests within a 48-hour period to return to the team facilities.

If he does not test negative, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Vrabel said he had received his COVID vaccinations.

During the press conference, the coach said special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman will run things in his absence, with his involvement in online squad meetings.

The Titans final preseason game will be this Saturday, when they face the Chicago Bears in Nashville.