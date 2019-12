The Tennessee Titans control their own destiny of getting into the AFC playoffs with a win Sunday afternoon in Houston.

The Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith, says the (8-7) Titans have been in this situation before.

With the playoff implications, the NFL has moved the Titans game to a later start Sunday.

The Titans will kick-off against the Houston Texans at 3:25, with the Titans Countdown at 2:30 on 105.7 The Quake.