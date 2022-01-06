Titans Move Derrick Henry to “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve”

The Tennessee Titans have moved running back Derrick Henry to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list, clearing his return to practice.

This designation opens up a 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team.

He will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.

Henry suffered a foot injury in the team’s October 31st game against the Colts, forcing him to miss the last eight games.

In eight games played, Henry has 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 219 attempts, along with 18 receptions for 154 yards.

In 2020, he was named the Associated Press “NFL Offensive Player of the Year” after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Whether Henry plays in the regular season finale on Sunday against the Texans, or if the team elects to hold him out until the postseason, remains to be seen.

The (11-5) Titans will play at (4-12) Houston on Sunday, with a playoff bye on the line for Tennessee.