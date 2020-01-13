Derrick Henry led the Tennessee Titans to a 28-12 Divisional Round victory over the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 195 yards and even throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass Saturday night.

After punting on the opening drive, Kevin Byard picked off Lamar Jackson to hault an impressive Raven drive. Once Tennessee got the ball back, the Titans drove down the field, and Ryan Tannehill found Jonnu Smith – who had an amazing, one-handed, tip-to-self catch for the first touchdwon of the game.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Ravens gained 20 yards after six plays, but the Titans defense held strong on 4th-and-1 from the Baltimore 45.

On the very next play, Tannehill dropped a Baltimore Bomb to Kalif Raymond.

The game really opened up in the third quarter, as Tennessee capped off a six-play, 81-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Corey Davis, but not from Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill compensated with Henry on the next drive, as the quarterback ran a one-yard score for Tennessee to put the Titans up 28-12 in the 3rd.

Tennessee’s defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1. Ryan Tannehill finished 7-of-14 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing score for Tennessee.

The Titans now move on to the AFC Championship game, and will play the Cheifs in Kansas City Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:00, with the Titans Countdown beginning at 1:00 on 105.7 The Quake.