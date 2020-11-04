Semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Thursday.

Five semifinalists for each of the TSSAA classifications in Division I and Division II will be announced along with the Kicker of the Year category.

Of the five semifinalist, three finalists for each category will be announced at 11:00am CST November 17 by Mike Keith on the Titans website at titansonline.com.

The three finalists will be invited to attend the awards ceremony which will be Tuesday, December 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.