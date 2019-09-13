It will be a big day in Nashville on Sunday, as the Titans play their home opener, and two former football greats will be honored.

The (1-0) Titans will take on the (0-1) Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium at noon.

To keep the season undefeated, coach Mike Vrabel said his team will have to avoid turnovers against the Colts.

At halftime, the Titans organization will honor former running back Eddie George, and the late Steve McNair.

George’s jersey No.27, and McNair’s No.9 will be retired from play.

George played from 1996 thru 2003, and rushed for just over 10,000 yards.

McNair played with the Houston Oilers and Titans from 1995 thru 2005, and was the NFL’s co-Most Valuable Player in 2003 with Peyton Manning.

He finished his career by throwing for over 31,000 yards with 174 touchdowns.