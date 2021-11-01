Titans Running Back Derrick Henry Out With Foot Injury

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is out for an undetermined amount of time due to a foot injury.

Henry is scheduled for surgery Tuesday, following the injury sustained during the Titans 34-31 overtime win at Indianapolis.

Henry rushed for 68 yards on 28 carries on Sunday, and has 937 yards and 10 touchdowns for the season.

With the news, Tennessee has signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

The 36 year old Peterson has not played this season, after rushing for 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Detroit Lions last year.

Peterson is a former NFL Most Valuable Player, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times.