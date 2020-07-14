Based on Center for Disease Control guidelines, and initial feedback from other governing authorities, the Tennessee Titans say it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall.

In a statement on their website, Titans officials say the presence of, and the exact number of fans, has not yet been determined.

Over the past several days, there have been many reports regarding stadium capacities at NFL venues for the 2020 season.

Reports said the Titans are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how to safely provide a first-class experience for fans this fall.