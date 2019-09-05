Thursday officially kicks off Week 1 of the 2019 NFL Season, and the Titans travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday.

This is not a Cleveland Browns team of old. Jim Wyatt, senior writer and editor for titansonline.com, told Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL earlier this week that Cleveland has all the hype this year, and Tennessee will have to go into the Dawg Pound with something to prove.

Wyatt went on to say Cleveland traditionally hasn’t won many Week 1 games, but this is a new year. He says Cleveland is expected to roll through this season, so the Titans have a chance to shock the NFL in Week 1.

Tennessee will kick off with Cleveland at noon Sunday, with the Titans Countdown beginning at 11:00 on 105.7 The Quake.