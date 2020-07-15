The Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry have agreed to a four-year, $50 million dollar deal.

Titans Radio analyst Dave McGinnis says the Titans and Henry are the perfect match.

The Titans had until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon to sign Henry to an extension or pay him $10.2 million dollars under the franchise tag he signed April 2nd.

The Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal in March.

The Tennessee Titans are set to begin the season September 14th in Denver.