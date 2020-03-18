The Tennessee Titans have signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a multi-year deal.

Last season, Tannehill guided the Titans to a (9-4) record, which included playoff wins at New England and Baltimore.

He threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns, after taking over as the team starting quarterback in Week 7.

Tannehill was named the Associated Press “Comeback Player of the Year”, along with the NFL “Comeback Player of the Year” and “Most Improved Player of the Year” by the Professional Football Writers of America.

During his eight year NFL career, Tannehill has thrown for just over 23,000 yards and 145 touchdowns, while rushing for almost 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns.