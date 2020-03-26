Free agent offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Sambrailo spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, after a two-year stint with Denver.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has played in 57 games, including 13 starts.

He has been used primarily as a tackle on both sides of the line and also at guard.

The 28-year-old Sambrailo is expected to provide depth on an offensive front that has been altered over the past month by free agency.