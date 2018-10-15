The Tennessee Titans suffered their first shutout at home since 1999 as the Baltimore Ravens defense sacked Titans QB Marcus Mariota 11 times in a 21-0 rout.

Za’Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens (4-2), who had six sacks by halftime. They finished a sack off the NFL record for a game shared by five teams.

The Ravens outgained Tennessee 361-106 and punted only once.

The Titans (3-3) lost their second straight and were shut out at home for the first time since moving into Nissan Stadium in 1999.

Tennessee hasn’t scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters.

The 11 sacks are the most allowed by the Titans since giving up seven in a loss at Houston on November 1, 2015. Coach Ken Whisenhunt was fired two days later.

Up next for the Titans will be the team’s first game in London as they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...