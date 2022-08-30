August 30, 2022
Titans to Release Longtime Pro Bowl Punter

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) is seen before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Three-time Pro Bowl punter Kern is Tennessee’s longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th NFL player with 1,000 career punts. Kern may wind up losing his job to an undrafted rookie from Colorado State with one of the strongest legs the veteran has ever seen. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

The Tennessee Titans have told three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern that he will be released.

General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Kern embodies everything they look for in a player for Tennessee.

Kern had been their longest-tenured player, after being picked up off waivers during the 2009 season.

He is four punts shy of becoming the NFL’s 25th player with at least 1,000 punts.

Kern ranked third in franchise history with 197 games played, trailing only Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews and Elvin Bethea.

The 36-year-old Kern lost out to undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse out of Colorado State.

Charles Choate

