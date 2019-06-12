The Tennessee Titans are retiring the No. 27 of Eddie George and the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made the announcement Wednesday, saying the retirement ceremony will take place during the team’s September 15th home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans says it’s the first time an NFL team has retired either a No. 9 or No. 27.

George and McNair join six other former Titans and Oilers whose numbers have been retired including Warren Moon, Earl Campbell, Mike Munchak, Bruce Matthews, Jim Norton, and Elvin Bethea.