Titans, TSSAA announce 2021 Mr. Football finalists; Westview’s Ty Simpson finalist in Class 2A
Westview’s Ty Simpson is a finalist for the Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.
The senior Alabama commit joins two other finalists, Cameron Huckabey, of Meigs County, and Cameron Miller, of MAHS, for the award recognizing the top player in the state.
Other area finalists for the award include McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor and Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway in Class 1A; Waverly’s Jacob Dooley in Class 3A; Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope in Class 4A; and University School of Jackson’s Steele Haynes is a finalist in Division II Class A.
Winners will be announced at a banquet on Tuesday, December 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation which will also be livestreamed on the Tennessee Titans website.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy