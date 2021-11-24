Titans, TSSAA announce 2021 Mr. Football finalists; Westview’s Ty Simpson finalist in Class 2A

Westview’s Ty Simpson is a finalist for the Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

The senior Alabama commit joins two other finalists, Cameron Huckabey, of Meigs County, and Cameron Miller, of MAHS, for the award recognizing the top player in the state.

Other area finalists for the award include McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor and Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway in Class 1A; Waverly’s Jacob Dooley in Class 3A; Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope in Class 4A; and University School of Jackson’s Steele Haynes is a finalist in Division II Class A.

Winners will be announced at a banquet on Tuesday, December 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation which will also be livestreamed on the Tennessee Titans website.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Walter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy